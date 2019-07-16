Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Day off Tuesday

Chirinos is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos started four of the first five games coming out of the break, so he'll receive a breather Tuesday in Los Angeles. The veteran backstop could be helped by the day off since he is 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts in that stretch. Max Stassi will take over behind the plate in his absence.