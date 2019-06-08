Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Delivers game-winning double

Chirinos went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Chirinos' only hit of the ballgame was a big one, as he ended the contest in the bottom of the 11th inning with an RBI double to left field. The 35-year-old has shown off his power at the dish of late, homering in four of his last five games to put him at 10 for the season (49 games).

