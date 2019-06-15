Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Drives in career-high six in rout

Chirinos went 2-for-5 with a home run and six RBI in Friday's 15-2 rout of the Blue Jays.

An eighth-inning grand slam was the big blow for the catcher en route to a career high in RBI. Chirinos is now slashing .243/.367/.521 through 53 games with 12 homers and 38 RBI.

