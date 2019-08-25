Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Getting breather

Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He'll retreat to the bench for the day game after the night game as Martin Maldonado logs a turn behind the dish. Over his last 10 contests, Chirinos has gone 11-for-41 (.268 average) with a home run, three doubles, four RBI and two runs.

