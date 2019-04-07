Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the A's.

It's the veteran catcher's first homer of the year. Chirinos doesn't offer much fantasy upside in batting average and is hitting .200 (4-for-20) so far, but he's started six of the Astros' first nine games and should provide decent power numbers after going yard a career-high 18 times last season.