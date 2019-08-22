Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Has four-hit night

Chirinos went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Chirinos provided the Astros' lone run while also guiding Justin Verlander through a tough-luck, complete-game loss. The homer gives him 14 for the season and was just the second one he's hit in the last 42 games.

