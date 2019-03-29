Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Hits bench Friday
Chirinos is not starting Friday against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Chirinos remains the Astros' presumed started behind the plate, but Max Stassi will make his first start in the team's second game of the season. It remains to be seen exactly how playing time will break down between the pair.
