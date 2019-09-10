Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Homers twice in win

Chirinos went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Monday's 15-0 win over the Athletics.

Chirinos broke out of a recent slump in a big way. He entered Monday's game having gone 4-for-30 since Aug. 23. He now has 17 home runs in 105 games, one shy of the season-high 18 he set in 2018 in 113 games with the Rangers.