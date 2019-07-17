Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Mired in slump

Astros manager AJ Hinch attributes Chirinos' slump to deteriorating body mechanics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

On June 6, Chirinos' OPS crossed the .900 mark and was near the top of offensive leaderboards among AL catchers. Since then, the 35-year-old catcher has slumped, batting .163 (14-for-86) with a .545 OPS. "His body mechanics are a little bit messed up," Hinch said Tuesday. "He's rotating a little bit early. He looks a tick slow to his load and some of that comes with the position. Some of that comes with trying to tinker with too many things and getting a little too cerebral with your adjustments. It's been something he's been working on behind the scenes and in the cages." Chirinos has appeared in 74 of Houston's 96 games, 77 percent of their contests, a career-high pace for the catcher.