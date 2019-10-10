Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Not in lineup Thursday

Chirinos is not starting Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Rays on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos has gone 2-for-9 in three games in the ALDS, including a solo home run in Game 4. Martin Maldonado will start at catcher for Game 5, batting ninth.

