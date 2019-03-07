Chirinos (elbow) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Marlins, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Chirinos will get the day off after being struck by a pitch on the elbow in Wednesday's exhibition contest. Manager AJ Hinch did not express any concern about Chirinos' status when asked postgame, so Chirinos could be back in action as early as Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories