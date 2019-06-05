Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Chirinos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos was behind the dish for the first two games of the series and went 3-for-8 with two home runs and a walk. Garrett Stubbs will bat sixth and serve as the catcher for Brad Peacock.

More News
Our Latest Stories