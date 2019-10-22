Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Game 1

Chirinos is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Nationals on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 35-year-old will get a day off Tuesday after going 0-for-13 with one run over four games played in the ALCS. Martin Maldonado will start at catcher, batting eighth.

