Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Game 5

Chirinos is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the World Series as the Astros will instead go with Martin Maldonado behind the dish, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos will sit for the second time this series as Martin Maldonado will make his scheduled start to catch for Gerrit Cole and hit eighth for the Astros. Chirinos finally came to life in Game 4 with a multi-hit night and a two-run blast in the fourth inning to extend the Astros' lead to 4-0. Expect Chirinos to be back behind the dish in Game 6 and catching for Justin Verlander.