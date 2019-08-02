Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Nursing shoulder soreness

Chirinos isn't available for Friday's game against the Mariners due to left shoulder soreness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos wasn't named in Friday's starting lineup, and it's now become clear that this isn't just a regular off day for the backstop. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

