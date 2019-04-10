Chirinos is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos and backup catcher Max Stassi have had a fairly typical split behind the plate this season, with Chirinos starting eight times in 13 games. Chirinos is hitting a respectable .259 with a strong .894 OPS, while Stassi remains hitless, so there's little reason to expect the arrangement to change any time soon.