Astros' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Wednesday
Chirinos is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chirinos and backup catcher Max Stassi have had a fairly typical split behind the plate this season, with Chirinos starting eight times in 13 games. Chirinos is hitting a respectable .259 with a strong .894 OPS, while Stassi remains hitless, so there's little reason to expect the arrangement to change any time soon.
More News
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Two doubles in win•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Checks out of lineup•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Heads back to bench•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Hits bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...