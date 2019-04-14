Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Pops second homer
Chirinos went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.
The catcher took Felix Hernandez deep to lead off the third inning, producing the game's first run. Chirinos is now slashing .265/.375/.588 through 12 games with two homers, five RBI and five runs.
More News
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Wednesday•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Two doubles in win•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Checks out of lineup•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Heads back to bench•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Back on bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...