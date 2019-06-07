Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Reaches base five times

Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, three runs and four walks in the Astros' 8-7 extra-innings victory over the Mariners on Thursday.

Chirinos was all over the basepaths thanks to the four free passes, also checking in with his 10th long ball of the season with a first-inning two-run shot off Austin Adams. He's hitting just .247, but his patient approach has him sporting an excellent .383 on-base percentage through 146 at-bats.