Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Reaches deal with Astros
Chirinos signed a one-year contract with the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos is set to join the Astros after spending the past six seasons with the Rangers. The 34-year-old appeared in 113 games for Texas in 2018, slashing .222/.338/.419 with 18 homers and 65 RBI. Chirinos will likely compete with Max Stassi during spring for the team's starting backstop role.
