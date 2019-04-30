Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Remains on schedule
Manager AJ Hinch plans to keep Chrinos on a regimented schedule even though he's among the team leaders in OPS, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He entered Monday's game atop the Astros at .921 before an 0-for-3 night dropped him to third (.882) behind Carlos Correa and George Springer.
Chirinos has not started three days in a row all season and typically doesn't enter games on days he's off. "The natural reaction is always to put a guy in there a little bit more," Hinch said. "But maybe he's having good bat speed, good pitch selection and getting good pitches to hit and he's not getting beat up as much because he's only catching two or three days in a row." While backup Max Stassi endures a 3-for-29 start along with 11 strikeouts, he's an elite pitch framer and defensive specialist who, for now, will play as often as the manager needs him.
