Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Returns to action

Chirinos (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Out of the lineup the past three days due to a sore right shoulder, Chirinos has apparently responded well to the extra rest. He'll continue to see the bulk of the starts behind the plate for the Astros, though the newly acquired Martin Maldonado may pose a greater threat to Chirinos' playing time than previous No. 2 backstop Max Stassi did.