Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Returns to bench Saturday

Chirinos is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Orioles, fChandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martin Maldonado will handle catching duties and bat eighth against right-hander Aaron Brooks. Chirinos has only started in three of the past eight games since Maldonado was acquired by Houston on July 31 and is 2-for-11 with four strikeouts over that span. The 35-year-old backstop is slashing .223/.325/.423 in 251 plate appearances against righties.

