Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Returns to bench Thursday

Chirinos is out of the starting lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Martin Maldonado will handle catching duties and hit eighth against right-hander Jordan Zimmermann. Chirinos continues to split time evenly with Maldonado and has gone 7-for-21 with a home run and two RBI in his last five starts. The right-handed hitting catcher is slashing just .218/.311/.403 in 275 plate appearances against righties.

