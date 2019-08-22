Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Returns to bench Thursday
Chirinos is out of the starting lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Martin Maldonado will handle catching duties and hit eighth against right-hander Jordan Zimmermann. Chirinos continues to split time evenly with Maldonado and has gone 7-for-21 with a home run and two RBI in his last five starts. The right-handed hitting catcher is slashing just .218/.311/.403 in 275 plate appearances against righties.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....