Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Runs hit streak to four
Chirinos went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Athletics.
Chirinos, who has hit safely in four straight games, has scuffled at the plate since early June. His multi-hit effort Monday was the first since June 14. He and backup Max Stassi are hitting a combined .211, which has the Astros thinking about an upgrade at the position, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. General manager Jeff Luhnow conceded as much when he told Rome they had interest in Martin Maldonado, who was recently shipped from the Royals to the Cubs.
