Play

Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Sits for Game 2

Chirinos is not starting Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday against the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a walk in Game 1. The Astros will continue their rotation policy behind the plate in the playoffs, with Martin Maldonado getting the call on this occasion.

More News
Our Latest Stories