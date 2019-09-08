Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Sitting again Sunday

Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos is 3-for-26 since Aug. 24 and finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Martin Maldonado receives another start behind the plate for the Astros.

