Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Sitting Game 2

Chirinos is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos started behind the plate and went 2-for-5 with two RBI in the matinee, so it's no surprise to see him take a seat for the nightcap. Martin Maldonado will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole in his place.

