Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Sitting Saturday
Chirinos will be on the bench Saturday against Boston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chirinos has had a heavy workload recently, starting 10 of the last 12 games prior to Saturday's contest. He recorded an excellent .310/.475/.690 line with three homers over that stretch, so it's no surprise that he's been hard to take out of the lineup. Max Stassi will get the call Saturday.
