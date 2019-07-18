Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Situated on bench

Chirinos is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos will head to the bench for the second time in three games as he continues to work his way through an extended slump (.149/.284/.179 over his last 22 games). Max Stassi is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth Thursday.

