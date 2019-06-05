Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Slugs solo home run

Chirinos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and scored twice in a victory over Seattle on Tuesday.

The fourth-inning home run -- a 427-foot cannon to left field -- marked the third consecutive game that Chirinos has gone deep. After belting a career-high 18 home runs with Texas last season, the 34-year-old catcher now has nine in his first season with the Astros.

