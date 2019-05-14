Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Smacks sixth homer

Chirinos went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two runs and two walks in an 8-1 victory for the Astros over the Tigers on Monday.

The backstop cranked his sixth long ball of the season, touching up Matthew Boyd with a two-run shot in the second inning. He's off to an excellent start to the season at the dish, as Chirinos is now sporting a robust .278/.412/.567 slash line through 90 at-bats.