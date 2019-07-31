Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Swats 13th homer

Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Cleveland.

The catcher's fifth-inning shot opened the scoring, and Justin Verlander and the Astros bullpen took care of things from there. Chirinos hadn't gone yard since June 14, and he's now slashing .237/.363/.447 with 13 homers and 41 RBI through 83 games on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories