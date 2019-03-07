Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Swats first spring homer
Chirinos went 1-for-1 with a solo homer Wednesday against the Marlins.
Chirinos homered into the wind in his first at-bat Wednesday, marking his first long ball through seven spring appearances. He was hit by a pitch in the elbow during his next trip to the plate and subsequently replaced by a pinch runner, though manager A.J. Hinch downplayed the issue afterwards, noting "he should be fine," according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Chirinos, who is competing with Max Stassi for the starting backstop role, is hitting .417 through 12 at-bats this spring.
