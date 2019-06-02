Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Swats seventh homer

Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the A's.

The catcher took Joakim Soria deep in the ninth inning to give the Astros some insurance runs. Chirinos hadn't gone yard since May 13, slashing just .146/.265/.195 in 13 games between the homers, but Saturday's performance could be a sign he's about to heat up.