Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat Sunday
Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chirinos will head to the bench in what amounts to a routine maintenance day in a matinee game. Max Stassi gets the call behind the plate, catching Gerrit Cole in the series finale.
More News
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Pops second homer•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Wednesday•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Two doubles in win•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Checks out of lineup•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Heads back to bench•
