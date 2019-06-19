Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat

Chirinos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chirinos will be receiving a routine maintenance day after he worked behind the plate in the first two games of the series, going 0-for-6 with two walks and a run between those contests. Garrett Stubbs will catch for starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in the series finale.

