Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat
Chirinos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Chirinos will be receiving a routine maintenance day after he worked behind the plate in the first two games of the series, going 0-for-6 with two walks and a run between those contests. Garrett Stubbs will catch for starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in the series finale.
