Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI to help the Astros to a 4-3 victory over the Yankees on Monday.

Hitting out of the nine spot in the order, Chirinos helped key Houston's one-run victory, lacing a pair of two-baggers and driving in two of the Astros' four runs on the game. He's off to a good start offensively, as this effort moved his slash line up to .250/.357/.542 through 24 at-bats.