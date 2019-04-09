Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Two doubles in win
Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI to help the Astros to a 4-3 victory over the Yankees on Monday.
Hitting out of the nine spot in the order, Chirinos helped key Houston's one-run victory, lacing a pair of two-baggers and driving in two of the Astros' four runs on the game. He's off to a good start offensively, as this effort moved his slash line up to .250/.357/.542 through 24 at-bats.
More News
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Checks out of lineup•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Heads back to bench•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Hits bench Friday•
-
Astros' Robinson Chirinos: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...