Armenteros is a candidate to start Saturday against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager AJ Hinch is kicking around the idea of a bullpen start or calling up a starter from the minors. If he chooses a starter from the minors, the choice comes down to Armenteros of Framber Valdez. Armenteros last pitched for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, spinning 6.1 no-hit innings (four walks).