Arementeros will start Saturday against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Armenteros was en route to Oakland on Friday but has not yet been officially added to the roster. The Astros are expected to clear a roster spot by sending Cy Sneed back to Triple-A Round Rock. Armenteros made one start for Houston earlier this season, yielding a run and striking out six over five innings July 21 against Texas.

