Armenteros will start Sunday's game at home against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Armenteros delivered four strong innings as the bulk reliever on three days rest Tuesday to earn himself the starting chance this weekend. The 25-year-old has a 9:2 K:BB and has allowed three runs (two earned) over nine innings this season, and Sunday will be the first start of his major-league career.

