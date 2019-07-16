Armenteros will likely be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Tuesday's game against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros didn't make any roster moves immediately following Monday's 9-6 loss to the Angels, but the team is expected to send Framber Valdez to Triple-A in light of the lefty's poor showing as a primary pitcher behind Josh James. That would clear up a spot on the roster for Armenteros, who could be tasked with covering multiple innings in relief Tuesday while the Astros use an opener for the second straight day. Armenteros tossed six scoreless innings (95 pitches) in his last start for Round Rock on Friday, so if he does in fact receive a callup for Tuesday's contest, a workload restriction would undoubtedly be in place since he'll be taking the hill on only three days' rest.