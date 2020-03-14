Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Expected to miss four months
Armenteros (elbow) underwent surgery to have a bone spur removed from his right elbow Friday and is expected to be out four months, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Armenteros had been shut down since Feb. 21 as a result of elbow and shoulder soreness, but he's now expected to be on the shelf for approximately four months prior to returning to action. The right-hander was expected to begin the season at Triple-A, but he could be in the minors for a longer period of time as he'll likely need to work back into game action once he's ready to return. Armenteros posted a 4.80 ERA and 85:31 K:BB over 84.1 innings with Triple-A Round Rock last season.
More News
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Set to be out eight weeks•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Managing elbow and shoulder issues•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Returns to minors•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Promoted prior to Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Confirmed starter Saturday•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Candidate to start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 81-90
This is probably where you'll want to grab your catcher, but you might be passing up bigger...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 71-80
Some players in this range are former stars hoping to rediscover their former heights; others...