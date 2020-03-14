Armenteros (elbow) underwent surgery to have a bone spur removed from his right elbow Friday and is expected to be out four months, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Armenteros had been shut down since Feb. 21 as a result of elbow and shoulder soreness, but he's now expected to be on the shelf for approximately four months prior to returning to action. The right-hander was expected to begin the season at Triple-A, but he could be in the minors for a longer period of time as he'll likely need to work back into game action once he's ready to return. Armenteros posted a 4.80 ERA and 85:31 K:BB over 84.1 innings with Triple-A Round Rock last season.