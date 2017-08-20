Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Fires seven scoreless Friday
Armenteros allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Fresno on Friday.
Armenteros has not missed a beat since his promotion from Double-A Corpus Christi. The 23-year-old Cuban right-hander has a 2.38 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 16 walks over eight starts at the advanced level. He's way down the organization's prospect rankings but that should change in 2018.
