Armenteros received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Armenteros, 23, was one of the organization's better pitchers in 2017, posting a 10-4 record and a 2.04 ERA over 24 games (20 starts) between Triple-A Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi. The Cuban right-hander was an All Star in the Double-A Texas League, then continued his fine pitching at Triple-A in the hitter-loving Pacific Coast League, going 8-1 and with 2.16 ERA for the Grizzlies. Armenteros, the organization's 13th ranked prospect per RotoWire, could be on the short list if the Astros need dip down to Fresno for a spot starter.