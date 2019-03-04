Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Gets Monday's start
Armenteros will start Monday's spring game against the Mets, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
Armenteros will step into the spot vacated by Collin McHugh, who was skipped with a sore back. Armenteros is getting a chance to show what he can do this spring, but his season will likely begin at the Triple-A level.
