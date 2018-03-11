Armenteros was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Armenteros threw two scoreless frames in Sunday's game against the Mets, during which he fanned two batters while giving up a hit and two walks. Although he won't open the season with the big club, it was recently reported that Armenteros will pitch in the majors at some point in the coming season. Armenteros logged a 2.04 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over a combined 24 games (123.2 innings) at Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno last season.