Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Headed to minors
Armenteros was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros don't need a fifth starter until Aug. 3 thanks to a pair of off days, so Armenteros will head back to the minors for the time being. The 25-year-old right-hander looked solid in a pair of appearances during his most recent stint with the big club, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in nine innings. Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding roster move.
