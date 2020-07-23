Armenteros (elbow) was placed on the 10-day IL on Thursday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
This was expected, as Armenteros is still rehabbing from March elbow surgery. If all goes well, he could be cleared to pitch before the end of the season.
More News
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Continuing rehab•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Part of player pool•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Expected to miss four months•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Set to be out eight weeks•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Managing elbow and shoulder issues•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Returns to minors•