Armenteros walked one and struck out three over two innings in Friday's exhibition opener against the Nationals.

Armenteros was given the ceremonial first start of spring training, a reward for the 23-year-old right-hander's good work in 2017. His low-90s fastball and slider become more effective due to an above-average changeup, the pitch he used to record a strikeout of the game's first batter. With the recent announcement that Forest Whitley, Houston's top pitching prospect, will miss the first 50 minor league games of the season for violating MLB's drug prevention and treatment program, Armenteros heads the shortlist of candidates if a possible spot start is needed.