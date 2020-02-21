Armenteros was shut down with elbow and shoulder soreness Firday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Armenteros made his major-league debut in 2019 and had a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in five outings (two starts). The 25-year-old figured to compete for a bullpen job in spring training, but that pursuit will be put on hold until he's cleared to throwl